Adoptable Pet of the Week: Maggie

Maggie may be 12 years young and blind, but that doesn’t stop her from soaking up the love and comfort of life. This gentle terrier mix found herself in the shelter when her previous owner could no longer care for her. She spent time in a foster home and did great! Maggie is a sweet easy going girl who loves nothing more than to cuddle, get back scratches, and be brushed – her ultimate form of relaxation.

Though she is blind, Maggie quickly learned the layout of her foster home and had a great sense of her surroundings, especially with the help of gentle voice commands. She loves daily walks in quiet neighborhoods, navigating confidently with praise and guidance. Maggie is fully potty trained and didn’t have a single accident in her foster home.

Maggie is wonderful with people and is calm around other dogs who respect her space. She is independent enough to be left alone at home and will happily wag her tail to welcome you back. A quiet, routine-oriented home without young kids would be ideal for Maggie- perhaps someone retired or works from home and can provide the gentle companionship she so deserves.

Are you ready to give this special senior girl the loving home she dreams of? Maggie will reward you with endless loyalty, tail wags and snuggles.

Come to the Burbank Animal Shelter to adopt this sweet girl.