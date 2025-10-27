Adoptable Pet of the Week: Mamas

Ready for a fun-loving companion? Meet Mamas, a perfect playful girl who lives for her stuffed animals!

When she’s not romping around with a toy in her mouth, this energetic youngster loves a good adventure. She recently showed off her amazing spirit on a hike, navigating the trail with gusto.

Because she’s a strong and spirited girl, Mamas will need a family committed to consistent leash training to help her become the best walking partner ever. Her high energy means she will thrive in an active home with plenty of exercise. With her charming personality and love for playtime, Mamas promises to be a fun and rewarding addition to any family ready to keep up with her zest for life.