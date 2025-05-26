Adoptable Pet of the Week: Masha

Say hello to leggy Masha. This gorgeous girl ended up at the shelter when her human became too ill to take care of her- a very sad reason to be with us. She’s quite young at about 2 yrs old- and she’s got the play drive to match. She LOVED chasing the ball, but was only just figuring out the benefits of bringing it back. She also had a blast playing tug and shake and chew with a soft stuffie toy- she’s still got a lot of puppy energy to her.

Masha is a bit of a loudmouth in her kennel, but out in the play yard it becomes obvious it’s just because she is so eager to play and be out in the world having fun. She’s going to need a home that lovingly sets boundaries, embraces her goofy nature and takes her on nice long walks regularly. She’s friendly and eager to please- and did not in the least bit mind the rain the other day (a rare find in LA!). If you’re looking for a bigger dog who’s got a ton of happy energy, is full grown but still young, smart and silly, and open to learning and exploring alongside you- Masha just might be your perfect match.

Come to the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Masha!