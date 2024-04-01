Adoptable Pet of the Week: Max

Max is a one-year-old neutered male, black and white Siberian Husky at the Burbank Animal Shelter. Max was found as a stray and had a microchip however nobody came to claim him. Max is great with people and would make a great family dog for an active family with access to a yard. He has a ton of energy, and a volunteer described him as a smiley clown mixed with a wind-up-toy. He may do okay in an apartment, but he will need someone to exercise him regularly and make sure he is getting enough mental stimulation.

Max is social with other friendly dogs but very high energy, and could be too much for some. Huskies tend to have a high prey drive and usually do best in a household without cats or small animals.

To foster or adopt Max, please visit or call the shelter 818-238-3340 to make an appointment.