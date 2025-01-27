Adoptable Pet of the Week: Mr. Walrus

Mr. Walrus is a unique, very playful, floppy jowled, sweet, and good humored boy. He loves playing with toys and shaking them back and forth. He has such wonderful bursts of energy as he runs around the yard and would love to do the same with whoever adopts him. He also loves playing fetch and does well with tricks such as sit and lie down. Mr. Walrus has a very unique face much like his name and his floppy mouth. He has the kindest eyes, sweet-natured personality, and would make a wonderful dog for someone who wants a dog with very playful energy. Once he gets that energy exercised he is very chill with a chew toy and laying down taking it easy. You can definitely also expect a good game of tug of war with Mr. Walrus and he will love playing it with his new person.

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Mr. Walrus!