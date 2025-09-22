Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ozzie

Ozzie is a BIG boy- there is literally not a dainty thing about him. During a shelter outing he was very excited to get all dressed for his adventure, hopped in the truck like a champ and was eager to hit the road! He’s big enough that his panting on the way to the trail was enough to rock the truck. Once we got going, he was really easy to walk with. He only pulled on the leash when he wanted to go investigate a sniff, otherwise he walks easily, if not always in a straight line.

He’s inquisitive, independent, charming and quite the looker. He was interested in the other dogs, but not overly motivated to check them out, being generally not reactive even to the barkers or extra vivacious of the group. At our water breaks he was patient with me giving him pets and asking him how he was doing, but he’s definitely a self confident fella who doesn’t need constant attention.

Now, Ozzie is not gonna be the perfect dog for everyone- he’s gonna question you a bit, challenge you a bit and quite possibly stop you in your tracks, literally, sometimes (big guy doesn’t want to go, he doesn’t go!) but I think once he finds the person who he deems to be a perfect partner, he’s gonna be the best, biggest, smartest friend they’ve ever had.

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Ozzie!