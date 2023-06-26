Adoptable Pet of the Week: Pablo Ruffien

Say hello to Pablo Ruffien, aka Pablo the great! This delightful boy is a ton of fun, and he was definitely loved by a family before coming to the Burbank Animal Shelter. He is the pure definition of “food motivated” and will give you a textbook “sit” every time (if treats are offered).

Pablo is very smart, so continued training once adopted should be a breeze. He’s friendly, silly, and very enthusiastic in a very terrier way. He will definitely need focused training and patience from his humans- he’s a chunky boy, so setting boundaries will be to his benefit. Pablo adores people, but is still working on not jumping up so we think kids 12+ would be best because of this.

He has a face made for comedy and a heart made for loyalty. Whoever adopts Pablo will be a lucky, lucky human. He won’t do well with small animals in the house but larger kids who are dog familiar will have lots of fun playing with with him.

Stop by the shelter or call 818 238 3340 to make an appointment to meet Pablo!