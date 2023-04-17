Adoptable Pet of the Week: Pablo the Great

Say hello to Pablo the great! This delightful boy is a ton of fun, and was definitely loved by a family before coming to the Burbank Animal Shelter. Pablo is a 2.5 year old male pit bull terrier that already knows “sit” and will do so while waiting to be fed in the morning by staff. He is very smart, so continued training once adopted should be a breeze. Staff took him out on a hike and he did great and loved being out on an adventure.



Pablo wanted to say hello to everyone he passed (especially the ladies – hello ladies!) and was curious but not reactive to other dogs. The shelter thinks his idea of a perfect family would be people to go out on an adventure with and then hang out on the couch. He’s willing to act as a body pillow and is friendly, silly, and very enthusiastic in a very terrier way. Pablo will definitely need focused training and patience from his humans- he’s a chunky boy, so setting boundaries will be to his benefit.

Pablo adores people, but is still working on not jumping up so the shelter thinks a home with kids 8+ would be best because of this. He has a face made for comedy and a heart made for loyalty. Whoever adopts him will be a lucky, lucky, human. He won’t do well with small animals in the house but larger kids who are dog familiar will have lots of fun playing with him.

To adopt Pablo, visit his link https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A107668 to fill out an application and make an appointment.