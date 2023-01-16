Adoptable Pet of the Week: Pablo

Say hello to Pablo the Great! Pablo is a male pit bull terrier at the Burbank Animal Shelter. This delightful boy is a ton of fun who was well loved by his family before coming to the shelter. He is the pure definition of “food motivated” and will give you a textbook “sit” every time (if treats are offered).

Pablo is very smart, so continued training once adopted should be a breeze. He’s friendly, silly, and very enthusiastic in a very terrier way. He will definitely need focused training and patience from his humans. Pablo is a chunky boy, so setting boundaries will be to his benefit. He adores people, but is still working on not jumping up so the shelter thinks kids 12+ would be best.

He has a face made for comedy and a heart made for loyalty. Whoever adopts him will be a lucky human. He won’t do well with small animals in the house but larger kids who are dog familiar will have lots of fun playing with him. To adopt Pablo, click on his link https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A107668 to fill out an application and make an appointment.