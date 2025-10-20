Adoptable Pet of the Week: Petunia

Petunia didn’t have a great start at life. We knew this right away when she showed up as a stray in the city. We went slow and spent the time needed for her to trust us. Turns out, she’s pretty darn fabulous! She still shows some fear and aggression through the cage with the public, but that’s because she is unsure of new people and their intentions. We highly recommend that you ask to see her out of her kennel, to get a better idea of her true personality.

Petunia is not a good choice for a first-time dog owner. She needs to go to someone experienced and someone willing to continue her socialization. She attends our Sundays Hikes and goes on day trips with our volunteers, and she is learning that not everyone is bad or wanting to do harm to her. It’s a slow process but its working. She should go to an adult home for now. Small kids may trigger her fear. She loves other dogs and would definitely benefit from going home with a four-legged buddy.

She is so unbelievably loving once she trusts you, she just melts in your arms. Petunia is young and will adjust well to a routine and regular socializing/training. If you see yourself being that person and are willing to give what it takes to heal this sweet girl’s heart, ask to see her out in the yard for a meet and greet.

Come visit the Burbank Animal shelter to foster or adopt Petunia!