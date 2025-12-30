Adoptable Pet of the Week: Porcupine/Bear

Meet Porcupine/Bear. Why does he have 2 names? To be honest, we’re not sure -and really he looks more like a raccoon- but no matter- he’s big enough to fit both names!

This young Akita is very sweet and playful. We couldn’t bring out enough toys for his liking. Squeaky ball? Yes please! Chewy bone? You betcha! Crinkly stuffy? Heck yeah! PB was up for all of it! Also a pretty big fan of getting scratches and ear tugs- so let’s not leave those out. He was happy & eager to become buddies with us without much delay (maybe being the toy suppliers helped?) and it was next to impossible to not fall in love.

He’s a bigger strong pup with a LOT of fluff to maintain- so he’s not a dog to bring into your life casually. He needs training, grooming, exercise, and consistency every day. He’s going to add a little work into your life- but it’s the kind of work that feels like fun with such a goofy buddy. Akita’s are a breed that can get discriminated against so please do research on both sides of any argument about them before making a commitment. This fella in particular was very friendly, playful, and pretty easy going overall- as they mostly tend to be.

If your not hesitant about a big fluffy goofball who needs some help learning the proper ways of the world, and enjoy meeting the loving gaze of a pricelessly cute face every day- head into the Burbank Animal Shelter and meet PB for yourself. You won’t regret it. He’s fantastic!

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Porcupine/Bear!