Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ratchet and Clank

Ratchet and Clank were found trying to shop at Walmart (probably for treats and catnip). These quiet ladies love each other very much. They can often be found napping together or just hanging out together. Ratchet is the more outgoing of the two. She thoroughly enjoys being pet and will lean into it, always asking for more. She has yet to turn down any treats and is a big fan of dried catnip. She’s even working up the courage to want to explore her new surroundings.

Clank is the shyer of the two. She enjoys pets but won’t ask for them. She enjoys treats, but only after a sufficient amount of pets. She looks to her sister to take the lead while she hangs back, playing it safe. The more time they spend at the shelter, the more relaxed and ready for attention they become. But it seems like Ratchet may always be the leader of their little pack. Ratchet and Clank are very bonded and must be adopted together.

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to adopt Ratchet and Clank!