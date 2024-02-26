Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ringo

Ringo, from the Burbank Animal Shelter, is a big and gentle teddy bear with a thick and very soft powder puff coat. Ringo is pretty calm for a young dog, especially a husky and was happy to bury his head under a volunteer’s arm while the volunteer petted and talked to him.

Ringo loves to interact with people and loves contact: pets, belly rubs, rolling over and over. When you first see him, it looks like he’s had a tough life before he got to the shelter, but don’t let looks deceive you. He’s a super sweet guy.

To foster or adopt Ringo, visit or call the shelter 818-238-3340 to make an appointment.