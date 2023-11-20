Adoptable Pet of the Week: Singtho

Meet Singtho (which means lion in Thai) a talkative young lady at the Burbank Animal Shelter who wants everybody who walks by to stop and say hello to her, especially if they have treats. Two of Singtho’s favorite things are eating and playing. This little lion will play by herself, but it’s so much more fun to play with a friend. She also loves to roll around in catnip.

Singtho likes pets, but when she wants them is not necessarily when you want to give them. She can be a little mouthy when you’re not going along with what she wants to do, so she’d probably do best in a home with someone who understands cats with an independent streak. If you speak cat, and would like a sweet, chatty, little lady to welcome into your home, visit or call the shelter at 818-238-3340 to meet Singtho.