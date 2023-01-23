Adoptable Pet of the Week: Skip

Meet Skip, a three-year-old Pit Bull Terrier and German Shepherd at the Burbank Animal Shelter. This sweet boy was found running stray here in Burbank. According to kennel staff, Skip is a very sweet and friendly dog but has a high prey drive–because of this, he cannot go to a home with cats or small animals. One of our volunteers who spent time with Skip reported that he likes chin/neck/chest pets and LOVED treats.

Skip seems very food motivated and knows ‘sit’ and how to ‘give paw’ (if you give him a treat!) He loves to play ball, and has lots of energy to go on walks, and did we mention his beautiful and unique coat? Due to his size and energy level, we do not recommend an environment with smaller children as he doesn’t know his own strength and may knock them over, nor an apartment (unless you live an active lifestyle that he would be a consistent part of!)

Ideally, the shelter believes Skip would do best in a home where he is the only animal–he’s not fond of other animals. If you think you can be his forever home, please click on his profile https://24Petconnect.com/DetailsMain/BURB/A105879 to make an appointment to meet this wonderful pup!