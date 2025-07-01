Adoptable Pet of The Week: Summer

Summer is a playful, affectionate girl. She takes a while to warm up to new people and shake off some grumpiness, but once she feels comfortable, she loves to snuggle, play with toys and scratch pads, and talk! Her favorite hobbies include taking naps with her foster mom, exploring nooks and crannies, and perching in windows to enjoy nature. She will make a sweet and loving addition to the right home; she will insist on sleeping right next to you every night and happily show off her speedy trotting when you’re about to put food in her bowl. Summer is looking for an adopter who has had cats before, and would do best in a quiet home without other pets so she can be the focus of all attention.

To learn more about Summer, please contact foster mom Brittany at brittanyamcsorley@gmail.com