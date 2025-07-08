Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tonga

Say hi to Tonga- a charming and happy fella. This young guy is super fun and a total looker. He’s an athlete for sure….. he just may not know the rules of the game….. but he’s super up to learn! He is really friendly and eager to play, but also loves getting attention (treats were good too) and knowing what is going on. He seems to be an Akita mix and definitely had that Akita attentiveness.

He’s a nice mid size (much smaller than a standard Akita) and has a medium level of fluff. He will need regular brushing to maintain that fluff, and regular exercise to manage his play level. In return, he will be your absolute bestie forever! You will never have a better bestie than him! You also will have a dog photo for any occasion at the ready on your camera roll cuz you’re gonna take so many pictures of this heartbreaker. Tonga will need some basic training and a nice consistent walk/ exercise/play routine. If this sounds like Tonga is your guy- head into the Burbank Animal Shelter and meet him for yourself, but be ready to take him home right away cuz you’re going to fall in love.

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Tonga.