Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tyson

Say hello to fluff monster Tyson. This young guy (about 2yrs) is super playful and curious. He loves chasing the ball and playing his own unique game of “catch and drop” which…. Well, it keeps the human involved and motivated. He’s an investigator- sniffing every corner of the yard and checking every one of your pockets until he finds treats. He knows Sit and will do it on command as long as there’s a fair rate of payment involved. He’s a very smart boy- learning other skills- for same agreed upon rate- will be a breeze.

He does pull a bit on leash- something to work on- and is a big guy, so adopters will need to be comfortable managing that. He’s not a snuggly guy- more of an independent “nearby” friend. He’s a real looker and definitely would be happy to act as a personal security agent- keeping dutiful watch over loved ones. If you’re looking for a “breeze in his flowing locks” combined with “hey, take a step back” and a dash of “oh! Yay! Ball is life” and a sprinkling of “huh? What?” Then Tyson just might be the man for the job.

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Tyson!