Adoptable Pet of the Week: Valentine, A Diamond in the Rough, Ready to Shine

After fostering Valentine for the past two months, I can say it’s been nothing short of an honor to get to know this incredible girl. Her journey has been far from easy, but there’s something so special about her that I know will resonate with the right person. Once she feels safe and secure, Valentine is all love. She’s goofy, hilarious, affectionate, and the most loyal companion you could ask for.

Valentine does best when she has her toys to chew on. It helps her relieve some stress, and once redirected, she sticks to her toys—she’s a quick learner! As a Malinois, she’s got the energy of an athlete, so her morning walks (about 45-60 minutes) are a must. After that, she’s totally content to rest and cuddle up with you at home.

Her past has left her a bit skittish around sudden noises and chaotic environments. She is potty trained, but you will need to show her her new routine in your space before she understands when and how to hold it until she’s outside. We have been in professional training together and she’s doing well with positive reinforcement, making great progress, learning commands like “heel,” “stay,” and “off”. With more time and love, she’ll continue to grow into a confident, well-rounded dog. The right owner for her will continue training with love and commitment so she’ll keep blossoming into a dog that will fill your life with joy.

Valentine’s adoption comes with a free month of training from GoodPup.com to ease her into her new home and help her bond with her new family. Valentine is currently in a foster home. Please contact vbasfosterinfo@gmail.com to meet her!