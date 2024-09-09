Adoptable Pet of the Week: Valentine

Valentine is NOT a dog to miss. One look in her small and expressive brown eyes, and you will see the purest thing in the world: LOVE. She’s aptly named.

One of our volunteers took Valentine home for the day and had this to share:

I recently took her on a field trip for the day, and she surprised me with how gentle and loving she can be. Folks, she’s a Belgian Malinois! A high-energy work breed. And yes, we did hike and walk and play in the park, but she was just as excited to cuddle and nap with me on the couch. And we are talking expert level of cuddling. A gently placed head on the chest, staring lovingly into your eyes. A paw wrapped around your arm. She will melt you. Simply because you can feel how genuinely she wants to be with you.

Some other bonuses: she’s great on a leash and is an excellent car passenger. While she was a little nervous at first to jump in the car, she got the hang of it quickly and would spend the rides lying down – even putting her head down to sleep. She also appears to fully understand the potty rules. She had zero accidents inside and once outside, knew to go right to the grass and take care of business. In a graceful manner that would make her top of the class at the Juilliard School of Dance. Very demure.

She was also very patient when I made her breakfast and would “sit” for treats. During my walks and hikes with her, she did not appear to be reactive to people or other dogs. She curiously watched a bunny cross our path, but didn’t chase. She’s also an avid tracker and enjoys time to sniff what she finds interesting.

Because of her breed, size and potentially high prey drive, it would be important for all family members, furry or otherwise, to meet her. Valentine is extremely loving, but she also has some understandable anxiety, so it’s best to give her some space and time to get comfortable. I think we can all relate to feeling a little anxious about change, but she will reward your patience with endless affection and devotion. Her perfect person or family will reward her with the same. And don’t forget plenty of activity! Her time off from couch cuddling is equally as important. Spending some time burning off energy will keep you both happy!

Valentine’s adoption comes with a free month of training from GoodPup.com to ease her into her new home and help her bond with her new family.

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Valentine.