Adoptable Pet of the Week: Willow

Willow is a stunning, spirited girl with a big personality and an even bigger heart once she gets to know you. She’s a talkative companion who loves treats, catnip, and a good brushing session—and she’ll happily tell you when she’s ready for some “me time.”

Willow has learned so much since coming to the shelter, blossoming into a friendly and engaging cat when given patience, understanding, and her own space. She’ll thrive in a calm home as the only pet, where she can be the center of attention and set the pace for affection.

Willow is looking for an experienced, cat-savvy, adopter. With an experienced cat person who appreciates her independent streak, Willow will be a loyal and loving friend who keeps life interesting.

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to adopt Willow!