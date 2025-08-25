Adoptable Pet of the Week: XYX

XYX- Pronounced “Zyze” is a sweet boy who’s not sure why he’s at the shelter, but has adjusted to his surroundings pretty quickly. He sits at the front of his kennel just hoping people will stop by to spend time with him. He adores being pet and will gladly gobble up any treats you might want to offer. He’s very playful and will play by himself if he has to. Of course playing with a friend is always more fun. He loves rolling around in catnip, even if it does turn him into a bit of a drool machine.

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to adopt XYX!!!