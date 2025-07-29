Adoptable Pet of the Week: Yogi

Yogi is looking for an owner that has experience with the Bulldog breed, and understands the care and medical needs required. He is not the right dog for an inexperienced Bulldog owner.

Yogi lived a short time with a family who took him in after his owner passed away. They had another dog, and Yogi was overly aggressive towards him, so they had to relinquish him to the shelter. Yogi will need to be the only dog in the home. He will also need to go to an adult home only, with no children. He has issues with possession, so he must go to someone who is able and willing to work with him on this.

Now for the positive things about this cutie pie……he loves his belly rubs, he seems to be pretty well potty trained (will need to learn a new home routine of course) he loves to play with toys and cuddle in a nice soft dog bed, and if you are a fan of freight train snoring, well look no further.

He likes to take shorter, casual strolls around the block (in cool weather only) and will not require a lot of exercise. Because he is a Bulldog, he will need to live in-doors with air-conditioning in the hotter months and heating in the winter. His breathing issues are much more heightened than a normal, well bred, Bulldog and adverse weather can be dangerous for him if not cared for properly.

If you think you are able to give him a home like the one needed and described above, please ask to meet him out of the cage. It might be a perfect match.

Come visit the Burbank Animal shelter to foster or adopt Yogi Bear!