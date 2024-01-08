Adoptable Pet of the Week: Zephyr

Here’s what some of the Burbank Animal Shelter Volunteers have to say about Zephyr: “Every time I spend time with Zephyr he makes me feel like I’m his best friend. He often lays down by my outstretched legs and when he’s in a lap dog mood, like he was today, he extends his two front paws so they drape over my legs.”

“Zephyr was energetic for about 2 minutes before he was just fine sitting and getting belly rubs in his kennel. He definitely thinks he is a lap dog (climbed right into my lap and made himself comfortable).”

“He was more interested in laying by my side and getting some gentle pets. Hanging out with him is like hanging out with a living pillow, if living pillows were a thing. His blue husky eyes are absolutely stunning and he knows how to bat an eye when he wants to steal your heart.”

A kennel attendant said “Zephyr will need some training, but he’s an awesome guy and he would make a great addition to any family. He can be active but also calms down and enjoys relaxing with his companions as well. I have been working with Zephyr on his loose leash walking and he is very food motivated which should make training very easy, however he can be stubborn (this is common for huskies). He is a fast learner and eager to please. Myself along with other volunteers have taught him to sit as well and he is working on ‘leave it’.”

Zephyr is a typical husky and we think he will do fine with middle school aged kids who know how to respect boundaries as he is very friendly with everyone he meets. Zephyr can be vocal so apartments or housing situations with shared walls are not recommended for his and your neighbors’ sake. We have introduced Zephyr to our Dogs Playing for Life Playgroup and we feel he would do best as the only animal in the household or with a passive female. Dogs who are always in his business or constantly wanting to play stresses him out. A meet and greet is required if you already have dogs in the household. No cats please.

Zephyr will need a little training, but he’s an awesome guy and he would make a great addition to any family. Stop by the shelter or call 818-238-3340 to make an appointment to adopt or foster Zephyr.