Adoptable Pets of the Week: Boots and Sneakers

Say hello to this beautiful bonded duo: Sneakers (husky) and Boots (German Shepherd Mix).

A volunteer spent time with her and had this to share: “These 2 stunners are super sweet, in need of a spa day to get those winter sheds handled, and pretty chill when we hung out. Boots is the braver of the 2- coming up to me immediately and bring super curious and trying to hog all the pets being offered. Sneaker is way more shy, slower to warm up and content to hang back a little and just get her measure of me. Once we were hanging out for a bit they both determined I was pretty nice and knew all the good places to scratch and even had a pocket full of treats. We were limited in space, so I didn’t get to see them play or cut loose, how they behave on leash or around other dogs- maybe next time we will. I can say they were very gentle with me, even when pushing each other around. Not particularly reactive to the noise and movement going on around us. I was expecting to get pummeled by young playful dogs but they were very kind and polite. I was honored when Sneaker decided I could give pets and even a kiss on the head- since she’s so shy. We went slow and I had her smiling by the end. They’re really a lovely fluffy duo of ladies that would make for a great family completing pair.”

Come to the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Boots (A127648) and Sneakers (A127649)!