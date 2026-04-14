Adoptable Pets of the Week: Boots & Sneakers

Double the fluff, double the love! These two sweet ladies are a perfect bonded pair ready to find a wonderful home of their own together.

Boots – The outgoing explorer! Curious, confident, and always first in line for pets. She loves playing with other dogs and joining in all the fun. Sneakers – The gentle sweetheart! Friendly and affectionate, she loves meeting new friends and sharing love in her own special way. While she enjoys observing others play, she shines as a caring mentor in playgroups, helping smaller new dogs feel welcome and confident.

Both are calm, polite, and unbothered by activity or noise. They enjoy dog playgroups and love joining Happy Tails hikes with the volunteers, you can say they are pros on going on a hike, making them adventurous pups with hearts full of curiosity and lots of love!

Whether snuggling, playing, or exploring, this duo will melt your heart. Come meet Boots and Sneakers at the Burbank Animal Shelter and bring home two best friends at once! Come to the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Boots (A127648) and Sneakers (A127649).