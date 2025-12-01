Adoptable Pets of the Week: Echelon and Batgirl

Say hello to bonded pair Echelon (blonde, M) and Batgirl (fuzzy, F). They are both aged at 8yrs old, and share the energy of having nothing to prove to anyone anymore (Hazzah to that!).

They both loved making new friends and using their time in the yard to get pets from any available hands. They exude happiness and love and absolutely find safety in being with each other. Batgirl is a bit goofier and more curious, with Echelon being a bit more chill and casual, but equally determined to get some attention. They’ll do well in just about any home environment, and don’t need a ton of exercise to be happy. Some long walks and an occasional bout of play is about all they’ll need. Echelon has some very classic “dog” good looks. Batgirl looks a bit like a very skilled drawing come to life. They’re both incredibly sweet and fun and will be excellent buddies to watch TV on the couch with at the end of every day.

These hard to resist fluff balls will make any family more complete- so if that sounds good to you, head into the Burbank Animal Shelter and meet this dynamite duo for yourself! Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Batgirl and Echelon!