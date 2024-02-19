Adoptable Pets of the Week: Fergie and Bella

Fergie and Bella are lovable sisters at the Burbank Animal Shelter who have a blast playing together! Splashing in our water pool, chasing each other around the yard, these dogs love to play with each other almost as much as they love getting petted! These are high energy girls, but do a good job of taking out their energy on each other. They respond to their names and are a happy go lucky pair. Bella and Fergie rely heavily on each other and must be adopted together.

To foster or adopt this lovely pair, visit or call the shelter 818-238-3340 to make an appointment.