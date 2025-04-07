Adoptable Pets of the Week: Lincoln and Lana

Lincoln and Lana recently went on a day hike adventure with two volunteers: As regulars on the shelter’s Happy Tails hikes, these siblings are willing participants in the harnessing process. Once the leash is on and you get moving, manners might be less of a priority but you can’t blame them for being excited to explore the world, given their rough start in life living inside a car. And while this history used to make them extremely hesitant to hop in and out of the car, they’ve conquered this fear masterfully and prefer using the floorboard for entry before taking turns sitting on top of each other once they reach the seat. Important note – if knucklehead comedy is your vibe, these two will endlessly entertain you with their playful affection for each other.

Lincoln and Lana

Once on the hike, they can pull a bit, but only because they are super duper psyched to smell all the smells. Twice. Their etiquette improves with time, so routine outings and training will quickly bring them up to speed. In the meantime, you can thank them for your very toned biceps and triceps. They like to keep track of each other as they go, with kissing being the preferred method for check-in. Despite being young, active pups they are just as eager to take breaks as they are to scale the trail and will happily plop down on top of each other to rest after determining that both of them lapping water from one bowl makes way more sense than each drinking from their own. They prefer to do everything as a unit, please and thank you.

Following the hike, they had a nice nap in the park. Again, making sure to be close to each other and to us. They have a fondness for using your shoe as a pillow and sometimes keep a paw on you while they sleep.

Brother and sister are great with people and social, wanting to say hi and get pets from everyone. Lincoln will sometimes be protective of his personal space and his sister’s personal space when it comes to other dogs – but only if the other dog crosses a boundary. This is likely a guardian piece owed to their Catahoula mix. The other piece (among many other possible things) is Lab – the vanilla cupcake of dogs – so you know what you’re getting there.

Their personalities really shined on the hike – plenty of goofy and maybe a little spacey – with a special skill to twist their leashes into configurations akin to holiday lights tangled in a box in your garage. But time and patience and training will work out those kinks. Above all else they have lots of love for each other and will have lots of love for you.

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Lana and Lincoln.