Adoptable Pets of the Week: Milo and Daisy

Introducing Milo (grey) and Daisy (tan)- a pair of playful pitties. You simply must get to know these goofballs. Milo is a bit older (3yrs), a bit stockier and a bit slower, but just a bit. Daisy is younger (2yrs), super fast and has springs in her legs. Well, not technically, but she might as well for how good she leaps.

They absolutely LOVE playing together. The game went like this- toy gets thrown, Daisy follows at full speed- Milo just steps behind, Daisy gets the toy & turns around right into Milo who also grabs hold, they run back together- each on one side of the toy, then wrestle a bit to determine the true winner. And…. Repeat for the next 30 min. They were in bliss. Like true siblings they shove and grumble a little bit, but it’s all for show- they genuinely love playing together.

Both dogs are a larger medium size with high energy, so they’re not right for a quiet sedentary household. They want a home with a lot of play and exercise, and offers of some education on boundaries and preferred behaviors, so they know how to be their best selves. As much as they love each other, they’re also willing and happy to make friends with humans. If you or someone you know might be a great home for this pair of silly, sweet, playful, energetic, sassy pups, head into the Burbank Animal Shelter to meet them and enjoy a game with them.

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Milo and Daisy.