Adoptable Pets of the Week: Ozzie and Harriet

Ozzie and Harriet look identical but we promise, in real life, it’s easier to tell them apart. Obviously they are siblings, high energy, super smart, would need a yard. They also must be adopted together. As typical with siblings in some ways they are super similar and in other ways they’re exact opposites. Ozzie is bigger and spottier and in the kennel he’s very protective, but in the yard all he wants is attention and affection. Harriet is more petite and perkier of ear. In the kennels she’s very avoidant and shy, but in the yard she was ready to play all day. Both are a bit leash reactive and pull- so that will need some consistant training with their family. They’re both absolutely gorgeous and silly and fun and crazy smart.

Ozzie has a sweet soul and will protect his loved ones. Harriet is a bit of a wild child and will chase a ball thrown by anyone willing. Adopting both of them will mean a tornado of energy has entered your life- but they also very much occupy each other. With dedication and training and being patient enough to learn where they merge or diverge from each other- they are destined to bring endless joy and adventure into an adult family (very small children are likely not a great match for these energetic pups). If you think you have what it takes to keep up, visit them today.