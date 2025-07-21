Adoptable Pets of the Week: Princess and Pea

Say hello to dynamic duo Princess and her baby Pea! The cute level with these 2 is off the charts! Princess is a bit of a teen mom- she’s only about a year and a half old herself, give or take. Pea is just about 6 months, give or take. Together they are a wrestling, playing, chewing ball of fun. We’re keeping them bonded because they’ve already been through a lot together and have so much fun together.

Getting a bonded pair can be extra work but also the most fun ever. They keep each other busy and entertained, taking that workload off the humans- but that does mean you’re training and teaching 2 dogs at once, so it balances out. These 2 have a lot of energy so they definitely will need training. Pea is in a particularly mouthy stage (normal given her age) and needs to learn all the basics. Princess is super loving and enthusiastic but also needs all the starter training.

They will need full attention and commitment to training for a while, but will develop in to being best friends to their humans and each other. That’s a pretty solid up front investment in our book. One of the most reliable investments you can make these days. If you’re interested in meeting them and learning more- head into the Burbank Animal Shelter and fall in love with these goofs.

Come to the Burbank Animal Shelter to adopt Princess and Pea!