Adoptable Pets of the Week: Racer and Honey

Racer and his partner Honey are proof that mutts make the best pups! This pair has a little Cattle Dog, Pointer, maybe a dash of Pit Bull and Dalmatian in them. They both found themselves relinquished to the Burbank Animal Shelter after their owner sadly passed away. Racer is a tripod, missing a rear leg, but we think it just helps him run a little faster (less weight to carry). You wouldn’t know he’s missing a leg when you see him play and frolic with his friend Honey.

Honey and Racer share everything from a bed, to bowls, toys, and affection. They are both very loving dogs and if you sit in with them, they will gladly cover you in kisses in exchange for belly rubs and ear scratches. They need an adopter willing to commit to them for the years that they have left. They don’t need a huge yard, but they will definitely need something that they can run around in. They need an adult only home with no other pets.

To foster or adopt Racer and Honey, visit or call the shelter to make an appointment! 818-238-3340.