Adoptable Pets of the Week: Salt and Peppa

ADD SOME SUGAR AND SPICE TO YOUR LIFE WITH SALT & PEPPA

Salt and Peppa recently went out on a hike with our volunteers! This bonded pair is loving and lovable, well-behaved on the leash and a lot of fun to hang out with. They were curious about other hikers, with and without dogs, and responded well to a pull on the leash and their names being called. Salt did enjoy chasing some birds and lizards into the bushes, and both dogs were just a little stunned (as were we) when a deer greeted us at the first turn in the fire road. They rode well in the car and got along lovingly. We had a lovely hike.

Salt and Peppa’s adoption comes with a free month of training from GoodPup.com to ease them into their new home and help them bond with their new family.

Looking for a sweet pair of dogs to be your new best friends and adventure buddies? Come to the Burbank Animal Shelter and meet Salt and Peppa!