Adoptable Pets of the Week: Sammie & Luna

Sammie and Luna were brought to the Burbank Animal Shelter when their previous owner became ill and could no longer care for them. They are a very sweet pair of bonded dogs that need to stay together as they rely heavily on each other. Sammie is a male, black and brown brindle pitbull terrier around four years old and Luna is a female white pitbull around the same age.

Their previous owner stated that they are crate trained, fully housebroken, and are great with adults and kids alike but would do best as the only animals in the house as they can be reactive with dogs they don’t know (no cats or other small animals please). Ideally, they would do best in an environment with a fenced in backyard, but may do okay in a larger apartment so long as they get frequent walks and exercise.

If you’re looking for two wonderful pups, please click on their links to make appointments and meet Sammie and Luna.