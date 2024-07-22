Adoptable Pets of the Week: Sasha and Mila

Say hello to mother/daughter duo Sasha (brunette, younger) and Mila (blonde, older). These gorgeous Shepherds are a ton of fun and enthusiasm. They really enjoy playing together but are very excited for the humans to join in the game too. Especially if they are willing to throw bouncy toys which are the best.

They are smart and food motivated so training will be easy, but it’s very necessary since it seems no one has taken the time to do that with them yet. Mila and Sasha’s adoption comes with a free month of training from GoodPup.com to ease them into her new home and help them bond with their new family.

Their Shepard nature means they want to be where you are and make your life fun and interesting. Yes- 2 big dogs is a lot of dog, but this bonded pair is so in sync that its not overwhelming. They are a source of laughter and playfulness and activity- all they want from you is a safe space, consistency, love and regular long walks/hikes/play sessions. If you can offer that and are ready to vacuum a lot (it’s a lot of fur- we won’t lie) then this dynamic duo is ready for you.

Come visit the Burbank Animal Shelter to foster or adopt Mila and Sasha!