Adoptable Pets of the Week: Zig and Zag

Zig and Zag are the VBAS Pets of the week! They’re special little kittens because both are missing a leg, but you’d never know it. Here’s a video of them playing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6x27H2FSn8

Zig and Zag: The unstoppable Duo!

What has four eyes, six legs and flies around the house? Zig and Zag, of course! Zig and Zag are a pair of bonded black-and-white brothers, around 3 to 4 months old, bursting with kitten energy and personality. These sweet boys are inseparable and have been through everything together — including the loss of a leg each due to injuries at birth. Zig is missing his back left leg, and Zag his back right, but don’t let that fool you — they have no idea they’re any different from other kittens.



These little tri-pawed dynamos zoom, climb, wrestle, and leap just like any other kittens their age. Their absolute favorite toys are bouncy springs — they’ll chase and bat those around for hours on end! And when playtime is over, you’ll find them curled up together, purring contentedly and ready for a nap in your lap.



Zig and Zag are the perfect mix of spunky and snuggly. They’re looking for a forever home where they can stay together, keep playing, and keep loving — just the way they were meant to. To adopt Zig and Zag, contact their foster mom, Bev, at Bev.daproza@gmail.com.