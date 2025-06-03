Adoptable Pets of the Week: Ziggy and Costello

Say hello to bonded buddies Costello (black) and Ziggy (brown). These guys have been at the shelter since January and have become favorites for many of us. They’re done several hikes and been champs each time- they’re also super fun to play with in the yard. What breed are they? Well, I think the scientific term for it is gooficus flufferbus. Rare. Very hard to find. There may also be a little husky in there… but your guess is as good as ours (a dna test would be fascinating!).

They’re both about Lab sized and love to play. They both do pretty well on leash and really enjoy hiking/walking/exploring the neighborhood. They’ll happily keep each other entertained, but both of them very much enjoy interacting with humans too. They respond well to offerings of treats and will happily shred any toys provided. They are a lot of “dog” to take on as a bonded pair but- the return on investment is so much joy and laughter in your day, and a dog ready for your quiet days and one for your big days- your choice which is which! They’ll do well in a home with a yard to romp in, humans who like to get out and cover some miles, plenty of toys to demolish and space in front of the tv at the end of the day. They will do their best with training, give you a wet kiss any time you want one, perform comedy routines daily and make sure you never leave the house without the proper level of stray fur strands on your pants. It’s a heckuva deal!

Come to the Burbank Animal shelter to foster or adopt Ziggy and Costello!