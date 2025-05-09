After 80 Years, Burbank Emblem Club #86 Bids Farewell

After more than 80 years of serving the Burbank community, the Burbank Emblem Club #86 has made the difficult decision to disband. The Burbank Emblem Club is part of the larger Supreme Emblem Club of the United States of America. Since its inception, the Burbank Emblem Club has assisted and been associated with the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Burbank Lodge No. 1497.

The Emblem Club motto is Truth, Justice and Charity. The Burbank Emblem Club has supported local charities, some of which include: Burbank Temporary Aid Center, the Salvation Army, Burbank Corps, BCR, and Foothill Service for the Beeline. Each year the Emblem Club has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships to seniors from Burbank High School, John Burroughs High School, Monterey High School, and Providence High School to help with college or vocational school expenses.

In order to raise money to help with local scholarships and charities, the Emblem Club held many fundraisers over the years. One of its main fundraisers was its yearly fashion show and luncheon which featured beautiful outfits for purchase, as well as gift baskets and raffles. They also hosted ice cream socials and numerous dine outs at local restaurants like Barragan’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina. In addition, every year Emblem Club members volunteered to staff the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree at the Burbank Town Center gathering gifts for Burbank

families in need at Christmas.

“It has been a pleasure to serve with my fellow Burbank Emblem Club members,” said President Peggy Foltz. “We have formed lasting friendships while providing much needed charitable service to the Burbank Community.”