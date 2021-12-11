After Possibly Being Involved in Freeway Accident, Driver Allegedly Strikes and Kills Pedestrian on San Fernando Blvd.

Burbank police are investigating what could possibly be multiple accidents caused by the same driver with the final result being a pedestrian killed on San Fernando Blvd.

It all started just before 9:30 pm on Friday, December 10 when an officer on patrol reported seeing a major accident on the N/B 5 Freeway just south of Burbank Blvd.

Officers started to respond to the freeway to assist since CHP officers who were a distance away. While responding, another call went out of a possible pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at Grinnell Dr. and San Fernando Blvd.

Burbank Fire Paramedic attempt life-saving techniques at San Fernando Blvd and Grinnell. (Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Paramedics were dispatched at 9:36 and quickly arrived on the scene and after a few moments of CPR, which Burbank Police Officers started determined the pedestrian had died.

It was found that the vehicle that caused the accident on the freeway had reportedly fled the scene and wound up speeding down San Fernando Blvd where they struck the victim at Delaware Road and San Fernando Blvd and the body remained on the hood several blocks to Grinnell Drive.

Police found a vehicle that witness said matched the description at Cypress Avenue and San Fernando Blvd where it was sitting on the sidewalk near the Macy’s front doors. A suspect was placed into custody at the scene that witnesses said was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

At this time police have not released the identity of the pedestrian until next of kin can be notified and have not confirmed the vehicle involved was involved in both accidents.

Police closed a large stretch of San Fernando while they investigated the accident, including mapping the entire area with their drone.

Police have not released the name of the driver at this time.