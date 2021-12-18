Agazaryan Wins Top CIF Honors

Burbank High senior Johnny Agazaryan has been selected as the CIF Southern Section Division 5 co-Player of the Year award along with Asher Smith of Carpinteria.

Carpinteria defeated Burbank 12-9 in the Division 5 final last month. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 25-3 record.

Agazaryan finished the season with 150 goals, 66 assists and 80 steals.

“It was definitely an honor in being name CIF Player of the Year,” Agazaryan said. “My hard work paid off and I’m glad it didn’t go unrecognized. It was a great year for me and my boys. I’m proud of all of us.”

Burbank coach David Arakelyan reflected on the season Agazaryan had.

“Johnny is a great player who deserves the award. He was easily the best player in the whole division and he deserves that honor,” Arakelyan said. “I could not be more proud of him.”

Also selected to the All-CIF team from Burbank were senior Hovannes Baboudjian and junior Zack Gezalyan.

Baboudjian finished with 47 goals and 22 asissts.

“Hovo played great and really progressed his game throughout the season,” Arakelyan said. “He was a big offensive threat who played very well towards the of the season.”

Gezalyan finished with 56 goals and 35 assists.

“Zack stepped up and became a big force on both ends of the pool,” Arakelyan said. “We relied on him big in the postseason.”