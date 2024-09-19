Aghakhanian Releaases List of Endorsements for School Board District 5 Seat

In a powerful show of support, Burbank community leaders, teachers, school employees, elected officials, and organizations endorse Dr. Armond Aghakhanian for his reelection to Burbank School Board Area 5, bolstering his campaign and underlining his strong community backing.

Endorsements include:

Burbank Teachers Association

CA State Employees Association Burbank Chapter 867

Congressman Adam Schiff

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger

CA State Senator Caroline Menjivar

CA State Assemblymember Laura Friedman

Burbank School Board President Dr. Emily Weisberg

Burbank School Board Clerk Abby Pontzer Kamkar

Burbank School board member Charlene Tabet

Burbank Mayor Nick Schultz

Burbank Vice Mayor Nikki Perez

Burbank Councilmember Zizette Mullins

Burbank Mayor (ret.) Jess Talamantes

Burbank Mayor (ret.) Anja Reinke

Burbank Councilmember (ret.) Timothy Murphy

State Assemblymember and State Majority Leader (ret.) Dario Frommer

Long time Burbank teacher and Burbank Teachers Association President (ret.) Diana Abasta

Burbank Coordinating Council President Emeritus Janet Diel

Burbank Park, Recreation and Community Services Board Chair Ara Messerlian

Burbank Police Commission Chair (ret.) and Director of Burbank High School Mock Trial David Diamond

Burbank Community Advocate Ernie Hidalgo

Burbank Community Advocate Analisa Swan and more…

“I am deeply honored by the endorsement of many community leaders, teachers, school employees, elected officials, and organizations, reaffirming my dedication to education. I believe that our schools are the foundation of our community, and I have spent my life working towards this belief, but these are challenging times for our district. We’re facing state budget cuts, enrollment attrition, and increasing infrastructure costs. Now, more than ever, we need to unite to navigate our challenges and build a better future for our district. Now, more than ever, we need leadership with experience,” said Dr. Armond Aghakhanian.

During his nine years on the school board, Dr. Aghakhanian has focused on ensuring safe, wholesome, and equitable educational opportunities for every student, teacher, staff member, and parent in our public schools. His contributions, including addressing crucial issues such as mental health, technical education, higher education, equity, diversity, and inclusion, have had a profound impact on our district. He played a pivotal role in co-founding the BUSD Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee and the Sustainability Committee. Looking to the future, he is dedicated to finalizing the establishment of the first joint Center for Business, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Incubator, a partnership he started between the Burbank School District and the City of Burbank.

For more information about Dr. Armond Aghakhanian’s reelection campaign and endorsements, please visit www.armondforschoolboard.com

or follow him on Instagram www.instagram.com/armondforschoolboard

or Facebook www.facebook.com/Armondforschoolboard