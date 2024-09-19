Aghakhanian Releaases List of Endorsements for School Board District 5 Seat

In a powerful show of support, Burbank community leaders, teachers, school employees, elected officials, and organizations endorse Dr. Armond Aghakhanian for his reelection to Burbank School Board Area 5, bolstering his campaign and underlining his strong community backing.
Endorsements include:
Burbank Teachers Association
CA State Employees Association Burbank Chapter 867
Congressman Adam Schiff
LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger
CA State Senator Caroline Menjivar
CA State Assemblymember Laura Friedman
Burbank School Board President Dr. Emily Weisberg
Burbank School Board Clerk Abby Pontzer Kamkar
Burbank School board member Charlene Tabet
Burbank Mayor Nick Schultz
Burbank Vice Mayor Nikki Perez
Burbank Councilmember Zizette Mullins
Burbank Mayor (ret.) Jess Talamantes
Burbank Mayor (ret.) Anja Reinke
Burbank Councilmember (ret.) Timothy Murphy
State Assemblymember and State Majority Leader (ret.) Dario Frommer
Long time Burbank teacher and Burbank Teachers Association President (ret.) Diana Abasta
Burbank Coordinating Council President Emeritus Janet Diel
Burbank Park, Recreation and Community Services Board Chair Ara Messerlian
Burbank Police Commission Chair (ret.) and Director of Burbank High School Mock Trial David Diamond
Burbank Community Advocate Ernie Hidalgo
Burbank Community Advocate Analisa Swan and more…
“I am deeply honored by the endorsement of many community leaders, teachers, school employees, elected officials, and organizations, reaffirming my dedication to education. I believe that our schools are the foundation of our community, and I have spent my life working towards this belief, but these are challenging times for our district. We’re facing state budget cuts, enrollment attrition, and increasing infrastructure costs. Now, more than ever, we need to unite to navigate our challenges and build a better future for our district. Now, more than ever, we need leadership with experience,” said Dr. Armond Aghakhanian.
During his nine years on the school board, Dr. Aghakhanian has focused on ensuring safe, wholesome, and equitable educational opportunities for every student, teacher, staff member, and parent in our public schools. His contributions, including addressing crucial issues such as mental health, technical education, higher education, equity, diversity, and inclusion, have had a profound impact on our district. He played a pivotal role in co-founding the BUSD Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee and the Sustainability Committee. Looking to the future, he is dedicated to finalizing the establishment of the first joint Center for Business, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Incubator, a partnership he started between the Burbank School District and the City of Burbank.
For more information about Dr. Armond Aghakhanian’s reelection campaign and endorsements, please visit www.armondforschoolboard.com
