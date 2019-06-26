Airport Announces Details for Fourth Charrette Workshop for New Terminal

Release from Hollywood Burbank Airport :

Hollywood Burbank Airport invites the community to once again participate in an interactive and iterative dialogue, known as a charrette process, with representatives from the Airport. This workshop is the fourth of six public charrette workshops that the Airport is holding in Burbank.

Nearly 350 community members have participated in-person and several more have shared their feedback through our online charrette workshop. Their continued feedback is extremely important to the Airport.

The fourth charrette workshop will focus on: interior materials and finishes, color and lighting; amenities including concessionaires, waiting areas, lounges, meeting spaces, work areas; exterior lighting, road and pathway markers and wayfinding elements; and, art installations, exhibits and storytelling. The workshop will begin with a presentation followed by a series of interactive workshops to collect community ideas for the design of the replacement passenger terminal.

Participants are encouraged to stay for the duration of the charrette workshop. Attendees can RSVP at charrettesworkshops@gmail.com. While all members of the community are encouraged to participate in each charrette workshop, we have created an online version of the design charrette workshop so community members can participate should they not be able to attend in person.