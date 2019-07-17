Airport Authority Commission Elects Burbank Commissioner Ray Adams as President

The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority, owner and operator of Hollywood Burbank Airport, has elected new officers to head the Authority Commission for a one-year term from July 2019 through June 2020. The Commission elects its officers each July.

Burbank Commissioner Ray Adams was elected President, Commissioner Ross Selvidge of Pasadena was elected Vice President, and Commissioner Vartan Gharpetian of Glendale was chosen Secretary.

Adams was first appointed to the Airport Authority in February 2015 and served as Vice President this last term and Secretary the previous term. Ross Selvidge was first appointed to the Commission in July 2015 and served as Secretary this last term. Varian Gharpetian was first appointed to the Commission in December 2016 and served as Treasurer this previous term.

In related actions, the Authority appointed Glendale Commissioner Paula Devine as Treasurer, appointed Burbank Commissioner Bill Wiggins as Auditor, and reappointed Executive Director Frank Miller as Assistant Secretary.

The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority is a joint powers agency formed by the three cities to own and operate Hollywood Burbank Airport. The Airport Authority is governed by a nine-member Commission, and each of the three cities appoints three Commissioners.

In addition to the officers, the other current Commissioners are: Don Brown of Burbank; Terry Tornek and Steve Madison of Pasadena, and one vacant seat for Glendale.