Airport Authority Elects New President and Officers For Coming Year

The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority, owner and operator of Hollywood Burbank Airport, has elected new officers to head the Authority Commission for a one-year term from July 2020 through June 2021.

The Commission elects its officers each July. Pasadena Commissioner Ross Selvidge, Ph.D., was elected President, Commissioner Paula Devine of Glendale was elected Vice President and Burbank

Commissioner Don Brown was chosen, Secretary.

Selvidge was first appointed to the Airport Authority in July 2015 and served as Vice President this last term and Secretary the previous term. Coming from a family of aviators, he holds airplane and glider pilot licenses, and made his very first solo flight at Hollywood Burbank Airport more than 50 years ago. Selvidge also has extensive airport background having been a construction contracting officer at two U.S. Marine Corps air stations, while an active-duty Navy Civil Engineer Corps officer.

Devine was first appointed to the Commission in June 2017 and served as

Treasurer this last term.

Don Brown was first appointed to the Commission in November

2001 and has served as President and Vice President during his tenure on the

Commission.

In a related action, the Authority appointed Vrej Agajanian as Treasurer,

reappointed Bill Wiggins as Auditor, and reappointed Executive Director Frank Miller as

Assistant Secretary.

The Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority is a joint powers agency

formed by the three cities to own and operate Hollywood Burbank Airport. The Airport

Authority is governed by a nine-member Commission, and each of the three cities

appoints three Commissioners.

In addition to the elected officers, the other current Commissions are: Bill

Wiggins and Ray Adams of Burbank; Vrej Agajanian and Ara Najarian of Glendale; and

Terry Tornek and Steve Madison of Pasadena