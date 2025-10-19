Alberto Crane to Unleash “All In”

Alberto Crane has lived on three continents, in multiple states and traveled the world.

A former world champion in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and King of the Cage, Crane now calls Legacy, his Burbank martial arts gymnasium of 14 years, as home.

Crane, 49, is now sharing his journey that has led him to his success in the book, “All In”, which was written by Mexhele Deuxlemarr.

The book is set to be released in December. It is published by Balboa Press.

“It’s about the ups and downs, the wins and losses and everything in between,” said Crane, who also competed in Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Crane’s journey to opening several businesses on Victory Boulevard, has come after a life that saw many moves until he settled in Glendale with his wife, Edit Keshishyan. Edit owns and operates Acai Jungle Cafe, which is next door to Legacy.

A native of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Crane spent seven years of his youth living in Germany. He went to high school in New York City and then moved to Rio de Janeiro and later, Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

It was there that he developed the skills to bring back to the U.S., which he now passes on to his students.

“We teach mainly Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. We also teach world class Muay Thai kickboxing as well. We have judo, we have wrestling,” Crane said. “We have Tacfit, the world’s smartest workout by Men’s Health Magazine. We have diverse training here, holistic functional fitness, recovery based.”

After one is done with a workout, they can hop on over to Revive, which is next to Acai Jungle Cafe, and enjoy an experience of cooling down.

“We go all in in our community from our kids programs all the way up to our teens. We have a place for everybody here,” said Crane, who noted that adults and even seniors are part of his program.

And of course, Crane compliments the workout and recovery businesses with his wife’s cafe.

“We are passionate about wellness and helping people. My wife is super passionate about nutrition and eating,” said Crane, who now also has Legacy locations in Glendale, Pasadena and Santa Clarita.

For more information on the Legacy gym or the book, visit www.legacybjj.com or albertocrane.com.