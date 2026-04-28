Alert Neighbor Catches Home Burglary Suspects in the Act Leading to Arrests

Three suspects were arrested following a residential burglary on Sunday evening.

On April 26, 2026, at about 7:20 p.m., Burbank Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Scott Road after receiving a report of a burglary in progress. A vigilant neighbor reported seeing two individuals dressed in black enter the backyard of a residence and then enter the home through a window. The reporting party also described a vehicle parked across the street that was believed to be linked to the burglary.

Officers arrived within minutes and observed two suspects fleeing from the residence. A perimeter was quickly established in the surrounding neighborhood. With assistance from a Burbank Police helicopter and a K9 unit, officers conducted a systematic search of the area and located two suspects hiding in the backyard of a nearby home on Jolley Drive. One suspect refused to comply with officers’ commands and was bitten by a police K9 during the apprehension. The second suspect was taken into custody without incident.

A third suspect, believed to be the driver, was detained shortly thereafter in a vehicle matching the description provided by the reporting party.

The investigation revealed the suspects had forced entry into the home through a rear window. Although the residence was ransacked, the homeowners reported that no property was taken.

The suspects have been identified as 34-year-old Alan Rodriguez-Pulido, 20-year-old Wilmar Castelblanco-Robles, and 24-year-old Cristian Rios-Cuadros of Azusa.

All three were arrested and booked for residential burglary. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are working to determine whether the suspects may be connected to additional crimes in the region.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.