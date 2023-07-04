All Fireworks Are Illegal In Burbank Including Safe and Sane

The Burbank Police and Fire Department would like to wish everyone a happy and safe Fourth of July.

We would also like to remind the community that possessing or using any fireworks is illegal in

the City of Burbank. We will be on the lookout for fireworks throughout the Fourth of July holiday

period. Anyone caught in possession of fireworks will have them confiscated and be subject to

a citation or arrest.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)



Fireworks, even those listed as “safe and sane,” are dangerous and against the law in Burbank.

In recent years, fireworks have been one of the leading causes of injuries requiring hospital

emergency room treatment. Fireworks can result in severe burns, fractures, scars, and even

death or disfigurement. Injuries each year typically include harm to the eyes, head, and/or hands.

Additionally, Burbank Police want to remind residents that celebratory gunfire is not only

dangerous but illegal. Shooting a gun into the air is a felony. If you are caught, you will be

arrested and prosecuted. A stray bullet from your gun can kill someone. If you see someone fire

a gun into the air, call the police.



We encourage everyone to enjoy the amazing professional fireworks show hosted by the

Burbank Parks and Recreation Department at the Starlight Bowl. For tickets, visit

www.StarlightBowl.com.



Finally, we remind the community that drone (UAS) operations are unlawful within the city limits

under federal law, with limited exceptions, as well as the Burbank Municipal Code, which makes

it illegal to operate drones near fireworks, police and/or fire operations, at night, or over people,

among several other restrictions.



Celebrate the Fourth of July holiday safely and responsibly. Please do not fire guns into the air

and do not use illegal fireworks.