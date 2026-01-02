“All Paws On Deck” Burbank’s Rose Float Will be Coming Home An Award Winner

This year’s 137th Rose Parade, The Magic in Teamwork, made its way down Colorado Blvd with thousands watching as rain poured down on the bands, Equestrian units, and Parade Officials.

(Photo Courtesy of Richard Burrow/ Facebook)

The sixtieth float in this year’s parade from the City of Burbank, “All Paws On Deck,” had a winning banner in front of it that read ‘Theme Award.’ The Theme award is awarded for the Most outstanding presentation of the Rose Parade Theme. Scores are based on criteria such as creative design, floral craftsmanship, artistic merit, computerized animation, thematic interpretation, floral and color presentation, and dramatic impact.

The hundreds of volunteers who poured hours into building the float received the reward they well deserved.