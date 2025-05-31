Amor A Mi Brings Fresh Take On Mexican Food To Burbank

Since opening in December of 2024, Amor A Mi has built a steady following, utilizing social media to highlight the small cafe’s limited menu of breakfast and lunch offerings.

The restaurant has a lovely decor with lots of light, earth tones, wood and greenery. After ordering an early lunch at the counter, we sat down inside to wait for our food to be brought out.

We initially ordered the Nopal Aguachile – raw shrimp in a light green salsa, served over taquitos de papa – potato taquitos. We were surprised to learn from the cashier that the green salsa doesn’t contain cactus, instead it’s “nopal inspired.”

Since the kitchen was out of potato taquitos, we chose the Ceviche de Camarón, shrimp ceviche. While the dish is advertised as containing raw shrimp, we were expecting ceviche to be marinated long enough in the citrus dressing to cook the shrimp. Hutlacoche (mushroom) taco at Amor A Mi. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

Instead, the ceviche was presented similar to the Aguachile dish – completely raw shrimp only lightly tossed in a citrus dressing. It looked delicious but not what we were expecting for ceviche.

We also ordered Hutlacoche (mushroom) and Chicken Tinga tacos. Served on blue corn tortillas, we found the tacos tasty and flavorful. According to the menu, Amor A Mi only offers mushroom, chicken, chicharron (fried pork belly/rinds) and lamb tacos. We would prefer more taco options, including the standard carne asada and al pastor.

The bubbly jamaica drink was delicious – lightly sweet with a nice amount of seltzer.

While Amor A Mi has a small menu of breakfast and lunch items, we found there was plenty of options for a return trip, especially for breakfast. Chicken Tinga tacos at Amor A Mi. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

We enjoyed the vibe at Amor A Mi and see this small restaurant has a lot of potential. The ideas are inspired, but not as thrilling in execution, at this moment. We plan to try more of the menu and see how the cafe develops over time and are rooting for this nice little spot.

Bathrooms were clean. Street parking is available.

Restaurant Info: Amor A Mi is located at 2007 W. Burbank Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91506. (818) 433-7493. Amor A Mi is open Monday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Amor A Mi receives: On The Marquee

